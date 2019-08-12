Trini survives Libya blast

A TT national was a survivor of a car bomb explosion in Benghazi, Libya, that killed three UN staff members and two other mission members on Saturday. The TT national is security officer at UN Support Mission in Libya,

According to an Arab News article, "Two members of the UN mission... were killed and at least eight others wounded including a child, by a car bomb in a shopping area of the Al-Hawari district."

The blast occurred as a UN convoy was passing through the area. A Jamaican national who was part of the UN was among those killed.

His name was Clive Peck, a UN field service officer. He was a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Seniloli Tabuatausole from Fiji and Hussein Elhader from Libya were the other two people killed.

According to the Associated Press, the blast took place outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighbourhood. It was the day before Eid al-Adha began and people were gathering to shop. The Benghazi municipal council reportedly said the attack targeted a convoy for the UN Support Mission in Libya.