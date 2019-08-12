Tobago up for international tourism award

COME TO TOBAGO: Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, centre, Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips, left, and chocolate maker Duane Dove at ITB Berlin 2019 in Germany, the world's largest tourism and trade fair. PHOTO COURTESY TOBAGO TOURISM AGENCY

Louis Lewis, CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, said the agency feels honoured to have been shortlisted in the International Travel & Tourism Awards 2019, in the Best National Tourism Board Campaign and Best Destination Campaign categories.In a release, Lewis said being nominated for two categories, coming out of Tobago’s beyond-ordinary marketing efforts, is a result of the agency's intention to "enable Tobago to be a standout destination in its own right, using the island’s unique character and features to guide our creative and messaging exploration, and our recognition in these awards signify that our brand message is being received loud and clear.

”Tobago’s campaign key performance indicators (KPI) showed three levels of growth of arrivals in eight months, with the last three months showing 22 per cent, 29 per cent and 40 per cent growth respectively.The campaign’s quality was another feature that impressed the International Travel & Tourism Awards judges with its submission of Revitalising Tobago Tourism, said organiser Nicole Smart.The 2019 awards ceremony will take place on November 5 in London. Presented by World Travel Market and supported by the UN World Tourism Organisation, the awards are a global platform that recognises and promotes excellence within the travel and tourism industry.The Best National Tourism Board Campaign award recognises which destination showcased its vibrancy, culture and individuality through a consumer or trade campaign that leaves the viewer pushing the destination to the top of their bucket list, or wanting to return.

The award for Best Destination Campaign looks at which destination’s campaign achieved volume and value growth in addition to encouraging visitors. The submitted campaigns were assessed using tangible metrics, including proof of audience engagement, budget, and obstacles and how they were resolved.Commenting on Tobago's campaign being shortlisted, THA Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips said: “This accomplishment is another reflection of our continued commitment to advance the island's tourism sector.

This is certainly a testament to the fact that we are going in the right direction for greater visibility for destination Tobago."She said she was heartened by the international and local attention Tobago has received since the launch of the campaign.