Simonette resigns as senator, refuses ministerial portfolio

Garvin Simonette

ATTORNEY Garvin Simonette on Monday resigned as a Government Senator hours after the cancellation of a swearing in ceremony for him to replace Marlene McDonald as minister of public administration. In a statement yesterday, Simonette confirmed his past arrest due to driving under the influence (DUI) in the US, as earlier alluded to by Opposition activists in online postings.

The statement from Demming Communications said Simonette had offered his resignation to the Prime Minister “with immediate effect” following the release of records indicating an arrest in a DUI matter in the US.

“In addition to his resignation, he also declined to accept his appointment to the Cabinet as Minister of Public Administration.

“Mr Simonette stated, ‘I have advised the Prime Minister that in light of adverse media coverage regarding my culpability for driving under the influence, it would be inappropriate for me to accept his appointment to the Cabinet of TT.

“‘I have also advised him of my resignation from the Senate with immediate effect.’"

His decision to withdraw and resign was driven by his desire to relieve the Prime Minister and the PNM from the distracting burdens of having to navigate any adverse commentary about a key team member.

“I sincerely apologise for any embarrassment caused because of my past infraction. The last 16 months as a senator provides ample evidence of my commitment to serving my country in the best possible way," Simonette said.

He thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to have served and said he remained committed to the advancement of the people of TT.