Reaping the PNM whirlwind

THE EDITOR: The PNM has on two occasions blocked UNC governments’ attempts, by attorneys general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Anand Ramlogan, to overcome issues by human rights organisations and Pratt and Morgan in order to implement the laws of TT regarding the death penalty, ie, the hanging of convicted murderers who have exhausted all appeals right up to the Privy Council.

The PNM also blocked an attempt by a UNC government to seal an agreement with the US and UK regarding a shiprider clause that would have assisted greatly with the protection of our coast.

Finally, the PNM also blocked an attempt by former UNC prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to pass legislation that would have allowed military policing on our streets.

Any wonder why we are now reaping the whirlwind?

ROLF OTTO BARTOLO

Diego Martin