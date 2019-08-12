PNM, UNC supporters squabble over Marlene

Laventille activists Christine “Twiggy” Livia, right, and Christopher Garth argue outside the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on Monday while awaiting the arrival of Marlene Mc Donald. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

PNM and UNC activists openly quarrelled outside the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on Monday about whether former public administration minister Marlene McDonald should resign as Port of Spain South MP. They also argued about whether McDonald had been a good representative since being first elected as MP in 2007.

Former PNM councillor Nedra McClean said "I respect the woman regardless of what. I pray to God that everything will go correct in her favour".

McDonald and her common-law husband Michael Carew were arrested last Thursday as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of corruption and subsequently charged. They were due to appear in court on Monday morning. Three other people have been charged along with McDonald and Carew.

Asked whether McDonald should resign as MP, McClean replied, "Let the court decide and let the people decide. The people are the ones who elected her."

The Prime Minister advised the President on Sunday to revoke McDonald's ministerial appointment. Dr Rowley ended up temporarily assuming McDonald's former portfolio after questions arose about a driving under the influence (DUI) charge against government senator Garvin Simonette in the US in 2014. Simonette was initially named by Rowley to replace McDonald.

McClean said Port of Spain South constituents were very sad about what happened to McDonald who is fondly called "mother" in the constituency.

"Everybody were her children," she added.

McDonald, McClean continued, did a lot for the constituency, especially "the depressed areas." She was confident that Rowley would ensure there were mechanisms to provide needy children in the constituency with book bags and school supplies for the new term.

PNM activist Christine "Twiggy" Livia declared "I was the woman who carried Marlene by Patrick Manning and put her in the corridor to scream. Marlene and them coming with good intentions."

Livia was seen arguing outside the court with Polygraph Committee members Garth Christopher and Kingsley Kingsley about McDonald. Livia targeted Kingsley, declaring that he could not speak for Laventille, Port of Spain South or McDonald. Kingsley confirmed to reporters that he was now a UNC activist. He called for McDonald to resign as MP.

As Livia shouted behind him, Kingsley said "I believe a by-election should be called."

He claimed the majority of Port of Spain South constituents did not support McDonald and questioned what she did for them in the last four years. Kingsley said as a former PNM member he campaigned for radio personality Isha Wells to be the PNM's Port of Spain South candidate in 2015 instead of McDonald. Asked if McDonald's third dismissal and the charges against her vindicated that call, Kingsley replied "You can't praise on anybody's downfall. For Port of Spain South, it's a sad day."