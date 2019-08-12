PNM saddened but committed to the rule of law

Marlene McDonald

THE People’s National Movement says while it is saddened by the turn of events involving Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald, who has been fired as Minister of Public Administration after being slapped with corruption charges, it continues to stand on the side of law.

In a statement earlier today, the party said it is thankful for “the yeoman service” McDonald has provided, as a deputy political leader, and as MP for the past 12 years.

“The party also recalls with gratitude her stint as chief whip in the House of Representatives during the Opposition years of 2010-2015.

”That, not withstanding, the People’s National Movement has long stood on the side of the law, and particularly under the stewardship of (Prime Minister) Dr Rowley, has been vehement in its denunciation of corruption and wrongdoing, irrespective of the perpetrator’s creed, colour, social status, gender or political affiliation.”

The party said since it is mindful that the matter is now before the courts, it wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the independence of the major stakeholders in the matter, namely the police service, the Office of the DPP and the Judiciary.

“It is in the strengthening of that independence, and the timely execution of their functions, that confidence will be reposed once again in our institutions, and the new society of which our political leader speaks will be created.”

The party said is wants to acknowledge that the matters involving McDonald, her husband Michael Carew and two others, for which they have been charged, allegedly occurred many years before Rowley first appointed McDonald to the Cabinet in 2015, and for which she had twice been cleared by the Integrity Commission.

The release said the party is praying for McDonald’s health and continued well-being.