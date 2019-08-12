PM cancels Simonette’s swearing in

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister today changed his mind about swearing in government senator Garvin Simonette as Minister of Public Administration.

Simonette was expected to replace Marlene McDonald who the police have said they intend to charge for alleged corruption.

Instead, Dr Rowley will retain the Public Administration portfolio temporarily.

Security officers at President's House told reporters who turned up at the 2 pm scheduled swearing in of Simonette, that the event had been postponed but gave no reasons.

Minutes later, the Office of the Prime Minister in a statement said the swearing in had actually been “cancelled in light of new information.”

An hour before the 2 pm scheduled ceremony, opposition activists in an online post had queried Simonette’s suitability.