PM appoints Simonette to replace Marlene

Photo courtesy TT Parliament.

The Prime Minister has advised President Paula-Mae Weekes to appoint Senator Garvin Simonette as Minister of Public Administration.

Dr Rowley announced this hours after police charged former minister Marlene McDonald and her partner on Sunday night.

McDonald was first detained by police on Thursday morning and has been in custody since.

Dr Rowley also advised the president to revoke McDonald's appointment.

The President will swear in Simonette today at 2 pm.