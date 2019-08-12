Kamla: Simonette case shows Govt collapse

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER

THE botched appointment of Government Senator Garvin Simonette to replace fired minister of public administration Marlene MC Donald shows a government in “chaos and collapse,” Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar alleged in a statement on Monday.

“The country continues to witness the utter incompetence of this Keith Rowley-led administration, with the latest fiasco being the move to appoint Garvin Simonette as Minister of Public Administration, and within hours cancelling the appointment.

“It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the weak grip he had on his Government.”

She said that all came even as the country was still reeling from the shocking news that McDonald had been charged with money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Government, and misbehaviour in public office.

Persad-Bissessar said Rowley had cancelled Simonette’s appointment after allegations had surfaced of a driving under the influence (DUI) charge in Brevard County, Florida.

“This debacle has thrown Keith Rowley's poor leadership and, by extension, his judgement into the spotlight once again. The Rowley Government is clearly in chaos and has collapsed.”

Persad-Bissessar said the PM was ruled by press release, and had gone into hiding, abandoning his responsibilities and leaving his subordinates to deal with the fallout.

“Our nation is now facing a crisis of leadership. There is no alternative for Keith Rowley now but to call a general election immediately.

“The people of TT deserve better.”