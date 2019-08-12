Kamla: Give Marlene a chance

Kamla Persad Bissessar

LOVE, care and fairness must be offered to fired minister of public administration Marlene Mc Donald at this trying time, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Monday in a statement, “Marlene McDonald is entitled to her day in court.”

Persad-Bissessar described as “sad news” reports that Mc Donald is being charged with money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the government, and misbehaviour in public office.

She said the justice system says everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Mob justice is an affront to the principles of democracy that our country is built on.

“Ms McDonald is entitled to a fair trial where she can defend herself against the accusations and at the end, justice will be done by the courts. This is not a matter for gloating, insults and judgement.”

Persad-Bissessar cautioned restraint, as the matter is now sub judice.

She referred to news reports that Mc Donald had fallen ill.

“I am aware that Ms McDonald suffers from illnesses and I urge the authorities to ensure that she receives proper medical care, as anyone can appreciate that this will be a very trying time for her. “Ms McDonald's health is paramount, and I do hope that she recovers well so she can have her fair day in court.”

Persad-Bissessar said rather than hate, bitterness and uncontrolled rhetoric, people must show compassion, love and humanity to others, especially in their times of misfortune.

“Only then as a society can we move forward together as one people.”