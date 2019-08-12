Going beyond the call of duty

THE EDITOR: I recently had an appointment at the Pediatrician Clinic at the San Fernando General Hospital and there were two aged men at the counter waiting for assistance. These men who were talking loudly while awaiting their turn weren’t sure where they needed to be.

What stood out to me as amazing was the young, vibrant employee by the name of Stacy Walcott who is attached to this unit. She left her seat when the two men reached in front of her and proceeded to where they were standing.

Walcott listened to them with such care and attention and then informed her co-workers that she would be back. She escorted both men to the elevator, showed them to their proper destination and then returned to her seat to continue her work.

I sat in the general area and was so pleased at this young woman’s performance that I decided to pen this letter to assure the citizens of TT that there is still hope for our country.

Walcott, your level of performance must be commended and again I say thank you very much from the bottom of heart for going beyond the call of duty and assisting these men.

JO-ANNE COURTNEY PENCO

via e-mail