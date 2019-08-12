CoP denies making threats against WPC

Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith (CoP) has denied that he threatened or verbally abused a woman police constable (WPC).

It was alleged that he verbally attacked the WPC while asking her whether she made comments about him on social media.

In an Express newspaper report, the WPC alleged that Griffith threatened to make her work situation "uncomfortable," and that she would be monitored at her work station.

In a statement on Sunday, the CoP said at no time was the WPC ever threatened or verbally abused by the him. He said the report by the journalist followed the usual trend of attacking the TT Police Service (TTPS) and its CoP.

Griffith said it was curious that it had been suggested that a letter was sent to the Police Service Commission (PSC) and other institutions, but was not brought to the attention of the CoP, nor did he receive any such correspondence.

"This begs the question, where did the reporter get such information? The article splashed on the front page of the Trinidad Express by this ‘investigative journalist’ fails to ask the most important question... why did the Commissioner want to speak to this officer?

"Section 138 of the Police Service Regulations is clearly meant to prevent police officers from making public comments through any medium. The Commissioner notes with great concern that one officer who has issues, with no evidence to support her claim, has her allegations boldly displayed in a front-page article of the Trinidad Express, therefore, it appears that anyone who makes disparaging remarks and stories adverse to the CoP and TTPS is encouraged to go to this particular journalist."

Griffith said with his effort to instil discipline and remove rogue elements from the police, certain officers had taken to social media to make public their administrative issues and grievances.

He said whether trivial or not, using social media to make unsavoury comments publicly about the CoP and the police in a bid to seek sympathy and solidarity for their plight was contrary to police regulations.

Griffith said such actions, if condoned, could only serve to undermine the police and encourage ill-discipline.

"This is something that the CoP has been dealing with, thus, such irresponsible journalism does not help in providing what the country deserves, which is a disciplined Police Service.

"To suggest that the Commissioner of Police utilises resources in any manner other than in the interest of the country is nothing short of frivolous and vexatious, particularly when social media is an open platform, gaping plainly open for any user to see.

"The suggestion that male officers need to have a third party present during a meeting is nothing short of a draconian and archaic suggestion, and further to which, the statements and questions advanced speak in a factual tone, which is therefore meant to mislead the public."

Griffith described the report as alarming, adding that the reporter's view of ‘investigative journalism’ was to repeatedly attack one particular agency.

"The thirst to smear the good name and office of the CoP appears to be at any cost, in the hope of vilifying the Commissioner. The action of publicising information whether true or false which surrounds the posting of negative and critical comments via social media by a police officer undermines an already struggling disciplinary process within the TTPS, inherited by the CoP."