TT tennis players compete in regional tourneys

THE main draw of the St Vincent and the Grenadines leg of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour will serve off at the Villa, at 9 am, tomorrow.

Thomas Chung of TT lost in straight sets to American Richard Tamirisa in the lone qualifier in the boys singles Under-18 category, yesterday.

It is a busy time for regional tennis as the Sagicor St Lucia Under-14 tournament is currently being held in Gros Islet. A number of TT players won their round robin matches yesterday including Tim Pasea, James Hadden, Beckham Sylvester, Jordane Dookie and Cameron Wong. The tournament in St Lucia will continue from 9 am, today.