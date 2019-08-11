Traffic crawls for Diego walkover works

Works on the walkover near Four Roads in Diego Martin continued yesterday morning causing heavy traffic on the Diego Martin Main Road and highway.

The Ministry of Works and Transport previously issued a release stating that a temporary traffic disruption would take place from August 9 at 8 pm to August 11 at 10 am. It said the Diego Martin Highway, from the Y-intersection of the Diego Martin Main Road to the Morne Coco Road intersection would be closed as the walkover was installed. It also gave suggested alternate routes in and out of the area.

A Diego Martin taxi driver said it took him more than an hour to get out of Diego at one point. “They worked on it last night (Friday) so I don’t know why they couldn’t do that again tonight. But maybe it’s something they have to do during the day. I don’t know.”

Another driver said while the traffic was frustrating and he was probably losing money he still continued to make trips to and from Diego Martin because passengers still had to travel. He said he was aware of drivers who returned home or parked in Port of Spain to wait until the traffic abated.

A woman from Bagatelle said she did not mind the traffic as it was Saturday and did not have a specific time to get to town. In addition, she said she was aware of the works and planned her time accordingly.

Another woman from Crystal Stream said she did not mind the traffic and preferred the work was done over the weekend rather than during the week when there would be more cars on the road as people made their way to and from work and when it would be even more inconvenient.

Police officers were on site to assist with directing traffic. However, work paused for the day around 11.30 am and the highway reopened although the work was incomplete. It was expected to resume last night.