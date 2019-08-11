Marlene awaiting charges

MP Marlene McDonald, in pink, steps out of a vehhicle as she is brought to the Professional Standards Bureau Headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain, to await charges on Sunday night. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald was taken to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) Headquarters, Henry Street, Port of Spain, on Sunday night, to await charges into alleged multi-million-dollar financial misappropriation when she held the office of Housing Minister.

She, along with her husband Michael Carew, and another man, arrived at the bureau after 9 pm and were quickly taken inside the building. McDonald, dressed in a pink shirt and black pants and a shawl, kept her head down and appeared frail as she slowly climbed the stairs. Police removed several bags, believed to belong to McDonald, from the trunk of the vehicle she was brought in before taking her inside.

She had been detained at the St Joseph Police Station since Friday.

McDonald's attorney Pamela Elder SC, had arrived at the PSB Headquarters just after 7 pm on Sunday.

The Port of Spain South MP was arrested by police along with Carew last Thursday morning as a part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption. McDonald’s home in Maracas, St Joseph and her Port of Spain South Constituency Office were searched on Thursday and McDonald and Carew were questioned by police on Friday. Three contractors have also been held by police for questioning in relation to the allegations.

Up to 11 pm on Sunday, McDonald, her husband and one of the contractors were still awaiting charges at PSB Headquarters.