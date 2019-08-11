Give tax incentives for heritage sites National Trust appeals to Govt

National Trust chairman Margaret McDowall-Thompson during at the presentation of historical findings on San Fernando at City Hall, San Fernando on Thursday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AN appeal is being made for Government to provide fiscal incentives for private owners to restore heritage buildings.

National Trust Margaret chairman Mc Dowall-Thompson suggested a tax write-off or consideration to property tax deduction as the trust gets ready to list 41 heritage sites and another 27 to 29 in another month. However, she noted that one cannot depend solely on government and called for a push from the private sector as well.

Pointing out that heritage sites with their historical characteristics are less expensive to restore than demolish, Mc Dowall-Thompson said this can also open up a whole new industry and job opportunities.

“There is a whole industry that can be created with restoration of all these buildings that were built by us. Restoration of these buildings can actually bring jobs for artisans.”

She said there are opportunities for some of the buildings, including warehouses, to be transformed into restaurants, boutiques and places of interest and enterprise.

“We have buildings the private sector can take and create them to make a stamp,” she said noting that fast food restaurant Pizza Hut has taken heritage buildings and done just that.

Mc Dowall-Thompson spoke to the media as the trust presented its findings on seven historical sites on King’s Wharf, at City Hall, San Fernando, on Thursday evening.

American exchange students Eric Stalheim and Stephanie Brisita, from the International Council of Monuments and Sites, presented dossiers on Ten­nant’s Build­ing/Ro­driguez Build­ing, Old Thor­pe’s Garage, Hap­py Cor­ner, Fish Mar­ket, Gen­er­al Stores and the Old Post Of­fice, based on research they would have done in the past two months.

Mc Dowall-Thompson said the idea is to preserve and restore these building and have them officially declared as heritage sites.

She said there are so many buildings on the San Fernando Waterfront identified as possible heritage sites that the recommendation is to create a heritage district to be known as Plaza San Carlos Historical District.

“There is going to be this big redevelopment of the San Fernando Waterfront, so there is a lot more money coming into the region so, they have their buildings, we are encouraging them to hold on to these buildings and come up with something that could benefit them and work with this new development.”

She is hoping that when the private sector decides they want to fix their buildings which are unique and different, the state will come on board and assist.

Asked his opinion about the fiscal incentives Mc Dowall-Thompson suggested be given to owners of heritage sites, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said this is a natural process.

“They are the owners of the building, so there would be negotiations. Sometimes people see it as opportunistic. I hope they don’t do so and put San Fernando first so we can more or less acquire property to move on. They are historical sites and they have value, at the same time, there must be a balance, a kind of equilibrium on both sides so there is fairness.

Regrello said he would also like to see the San Fernando Police Station, Carnegie Free Library, the old Carib House and City Hall declared heritage sites.