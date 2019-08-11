Fight over money ends in stabbing

A FIGHT among three friends in a car on Friday night at San Fernando has left one man hospitalised with stab wounds.

Police said that shortly after 8 pm, the men were in a white Nissan B 14 car at Cross Crossing, near Canton Palace, where an argument broke out over money.

The argument escalated and police said the backseat passenger, a 45-year-old man from Black Keith Avenue off Silver Stream Road, Aripero, pulled out a knife and attacked two other occupants.

The man stabbed the driver, Nicholas Edwards, 30, who lives at Rousillac. He also stabbed Rajendra Ramlochan, 33, who was in the front passenger seat. Ramlochan is a fisherman and lives at Partap Trace, South Oropouche.

During the attack, Edwards managed to grab the knife and when police arrived all three had injuries.

They were taken to San Fernando General Hospital where they received medical care.

Except for Edwards, the men were treated and discharged.

Up to press time, Edwards was in a stable condition and the others assisting San Fernando CID with the incident.

Cpl Emrith is leading the investigation.