Cops quiz 3 Marlene, Carew still in custody as probe widens

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald is taken away from the Professional Standards Bureau, Port of Spain to St Joseph Police Station on Friday night. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THREE people have to be interviewed by the police before they take their corruption investigations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for directions on if to charge Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald and her common-law husband Michael Carew.

The couple’s attorney Pamela Elder SC told Sunday Newsday yesterday her clients interviews were completed and it was just for the police to interview three people before consulting the DPP's office which is expected to take place today. Police said investigators have been in constant communication with the DPP's office.

McDonald remained at the St Joseph Police Station while Carew remained at the Professional Standards Bureau on Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Around 2 pm yesterday, Owen Hinds Jr, who represents the couple with Elder, left the bureau after the final interview of Carew.

McDonald spent Friday night at the St Joseph station and was taken there after her interviews at the bureau were concluded. Police said McDonald was kept in the interview room where a mattress was placed for the Port of Spain South MP to sleep on and an officer stood guard in the area which is monitored by CCTV cameras. Police said McDonald is being treated well and has not made any complaints.

She continued to be supported by Cabinet colleagues and was visited yesterday by Social Development and Family Services Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, who it is said left a wedding to go and see her. Police said McDonald is allowed visitors while in custody. Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce has also been to the station to see her.

It has been three days since McDonald and Carew were taken into custody on Thursday.

The couple were arrested at their Maracas, St Joseph home on Thursday morning and have been questioned extensively in relation to allegations of misconduct while she was minister of community development under Patrick Manning administration.

The investigation stems from cashed cheques amounting to $575,000 – for $375,000 and the other for $200,000. Both were allegedly issued to Calabar Foundation, headed by Carew, and collected on May 12, 2010, exactly 12 days before the PNM lost the general election to the People’s Partnership on May 24.

The funds were reported to have been requested to refurbish the foundation’s headquarters on Ariapita Road, St Ann’s, or to build a community centre in Laventille. The purpose and activities of the foundation remain unclear.

The Integrity Commission exonerated McDonald in December 2013 on the Calabar Foundation issue but the allegations were raised again in 2015 when she became housing minister. McDonald was axed as housing minister in March 2016 after questions persisted about her behaviour as a minister.

The first issue raised was that as minister of community development, she allegedly arranged for Carew to be given a HDC house at Fidelis Heights, St Augustine, in 2008.

In June, 2017, 15 months later, she was re-instated to the Cabinet as public utilities minister. Both police and the Integrity Commission investigated her and the commission cleared her a second time on the Calabar issue. Two days later, she was fired from that portfolio after she was photographed with Cedric “Burkie” Burke – a Sea Lots businessman who has been arrested and released by police on several occasions for various enquiries.

Asked then why she was fired Prime Minister said: “The Government’s inability, and not only this Government but other governments, inability to properly respond to the threat of criminality in TT is because of the association between Government personnel and persons who engage in criminal conduct. Nothing that supports that should be encouraged in any form or fashion.” She was given her current portfolio in March 2018.

Dr Rowley on Friday dismissed calls for her to be removed as a government minister saying he will await the outcome of the police investigations.

“I await the outcome of the police investigations and the questioning of the minister, and whatever actions is necessary and required will be taken.”