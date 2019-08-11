Annisa wants to go to Africa

Book buddy Anissa Grant holds up her Lions at Lunchtime book at the final day of her reading camp at Nalis, Port of Spain. PHOTOS BY RACHAEL ESPINET

Book buddy Anissa Grant wants to put down her devices and read more books.

Grant, a ten-year-old student from Belmont Government Primary School, recently spent two weeks at Book Buddies reading camp at Nalis, Port of Spain.

Book Buddies, a reading club, had the vacation camp for children of the Port of Spain North/St Ann's West constituency supported by MP Stuart Young.

Grant was among 60 students from 14 schools who were treated free of charge to the camp where everyone was a book buddy. She read Lions at Lunch Time in the Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne. The book is about Jack and Annie, two children transported to the plains of Africa where they have to solve a riddle. The children encounter Masai warriors and African animals such as the lion, wildebeest and honeyguide.

She now wants to visit Africa, go on safaries and see the Mara River which flows through Kenya and Tanzania.

"It was a good experience," she told Newsday Kids. "The book was exciting, and I got to learn about different animals, and different places in Africa. I wish I could go there someday."

When she finished reading the book, Grant went home and told her family about it. Her favourite part of the book was when the children had to figure out the riddle: " I am the colour of gold and as sweet as can be, but beware of the danger that's all around me."

"The answer to the riddle was honey," she said.

She likes to read, and her favourite book is Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney. She has lots of books at home including science books.

"I love learning about the world, and different countries and world maps... From now on, I am going to start slowing down on my devices, and start reading more books."