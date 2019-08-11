[UPDATED] 2 die in accidents on 2 highways

Taurean Taylor

AN Arouca man was killed yesterday when a car, in which he was a passenger, crashed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near the Santa Rosa race track in Arima.

Taurean Taylor, 33, of Constantine Avenue, Arouca, died on the spot when Stephanie Castillo, 33, driving a white Nissan Tiida east on the highway hit a tree on the median, at about 2.30 pm, police report.

Castillo, of Jaggan Village, Santa Cruz, was taken to the Arima Health Facility where she was warded in critical condition.

Taylor, a local reggae artiste known as Zion Starr, who worked as a clerical assistant at UWI, St Augustine, was the second road fatality yesterday. In an earlier accident, an unidentified man was killed after he was knocked down on the Beetham Highway.

According to police, the man of African descent was running on the far right of the east bound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a car at about 6.20 am. The driver of the white Nissan Wingroad stopped after hitting the man and is assisting police.

Police said the man had been previously seen zig-zagging across the three east bound lanes before the fatal collision. The man appeared to be in his late 40s and wore blue long jeans but was bareback.

