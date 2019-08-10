Versatile lionfish

LIONFISH is unarguably a beautiful fish but it has become a dangerous pest in the Caribbean region, wreaking havoc on our coral reefs and also endangering our commercial fishing.

These predators consume fish, shrimp, crabs, juvenile octopus, squid, juvenile lobster, seahorses etc, in short they indiscriminately consume fish and seafood in their vacinity there by hampering supply.

They have no natural predators here in the Caribbean resulting in them feeding freely and multiplying at an alarming rate.

The Institute of Marine Affairs has been warning the public about the danger of this predator in the Caribbean leaving them to feed freely.

Many other Caribbean islands have become proactive in keeping the lionfish population somewhat under control by encouraging consumption, leading the way for sustainable fishing policies. It’s also good to note that lionfish can only be caught through spearfishing.

The spines on these fish are venomous and must be removed before cooking of course, but the fish is completely safe to ingest when cleaned properly. Lionfish are delicious, I personally love the flavour and texture. It reminds you of snapper and grouper and this coupled with a tender and flaky texture, makes for a great fish alternative to your regular catch of the day. It is versatile and can be prepared like any other of your favourite fish. They are available for sale cleaned and frozen, a simple search online will reveal where.

Fried curry - cassava flour dusted lionfish fillets

6 lionfish fillets, about 3 ozs each

1/3 cup chopped fresh herbs

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper sauce

1 tsp coconut oil

1 cup cassava flour

¼ cup good quality curry powder

Coconut oil to fry

Rinse lionfish and pat dry with paper towels.

Combine herbs, garlic, salt, and pepper-sauce in a small bowl.

Rub onto fillets.

Now mix the cassava flour and curry in a plate, dredge the fillets in this mixture.

Heat oil in a frying pan, pan fry fillets until golden.

Drain and serve hot with lime wedges.

Serves 3-4

Lionfish in black bean sauce

This dish is easy and quick. It is delicious with any type of fish. Serve it with plain boiled basmati rice and sautéed mixed vegetables.

6 lionfish fillets, boned and cut into 1 inch cubes

2 tbs corn starch

1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

4 cloves garlic chopped finely

2 tbs black bean sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup water

¼cup rice wine

1 tsp hot chili paste

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp corn starch

Vegetable oil

In a small bowl mix together rice wine and half of the ginger, add fish and marinate for about 1/2 hour.

In another bowl make the sauce by mixing together water, sesame oil, black bean sauce, sugar, and chili paste.

Mix 1 teaspoon cornstarch with a little water and set aside.

Drain lionfish and dredge in cornstarch.

Heat about 1 tablespoon oil in a wok, when hot add fish a few pieces at a time and brown. Remove from wok and drain.

Add garlic and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant, add sauce and stir-fry until fragrant.

Add fish pieced and toss until all pieces are covered with sauce.

Add corn starch and stir until mixture thickens. Remove from heat and serve immediately

Serves 6.

Grilled fillet of lionfish

with lime, pepper and onion relish

1 lb boneless lionfish fillets, about 4

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

1 tbs fresh French thyme

2 tbs olive oil

salt

Marinate fish in herbs and olive oil, season with salt.

Cook on a hot grill for about 3 minutes per side.

Serve on crusty buns topped with lime and onion relish.

Lime, pepper and onion relish

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Juice of 2 large limes or 3 limes

2 tbs olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup boiling water

Combine the first 4 ingredients

Stir in the lime juice

Season with salt and pepper

Pour on the boiling water then cover and leave for 5 to 10 minutes

Spoon over hot fish sandwich.

Wendy’s Cooking Classes

Roti making

August 24, 9 am-12 pm

WhatsApp 357-0927