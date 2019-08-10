Terminix La Horquetta Rangers make Ascension entry

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers will be making their entry into the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament today when they host Matura ReUnited in a Division One fixture at the refurbished La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

This Match Day Five encounter will take kick off at 6 pm.

The Rangers-Matura game is the lone fixture today, but there will be a slew of matches tomorrow, in both Division One and Division Two.

Division One leaders Defence Force are on a bye, but Morvant Caledonia AIA can narrow the gap between themselves and the Army-Coast Guard combination when they meet Queen’s Park at the St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair.

FC Santa Rosa will oppose Police (Pro League) at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima and Club Sando will want to show their superiority over Prison Service at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field in Marabella.

Those games will begin at 4 pm and, two hours later, Guaya United will entertain Cunupia FC at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground.

Division Two Fixtures – San Fernando Giants vs Marabella Family Crisis Centre, Union Hall Ground, Marabella; RSSR FC vs Police (Super League), Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, 4 pm; Harlem Strikers vs Club Sando Uprising Youths, Frederick Settlement Ground, Cunupia, 5.30 pm; Deportivo Point Fortin vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Mahaica Oval; Bethel United vs UTT, Mt Gomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm; Erin FC vs Moruga FC, Erin Recreation Ground, 6.30 pm.