St Lucia Stars out 2019 CPL

St Lucia Stars

ST LUCIA Stars will not feature in the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), after chief organisers CPL Limited terminated the participation agreement with the franchise's operators Royal Sports Club LLC.

As a result, Royal Sports Club no longer holds the right to operate a team to compete in this year's CPL, which will bowl off on September 4.

According to a media release, "CPL Limited is in the process of establishing and operating a new franchise to be based in St Lucia that will participate in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League."

St Lucia Stars, formerly St Lucia Zouks, have never won the CPL since the tournament's inception in 2013. The 2019 team comprised of ex-West Indies captain Daren Sammy, WI players John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy and Chris Barnwell, as well as Rakheem Cornwall, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Australia's Fawad Ahmed.