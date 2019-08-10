Roodal: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower ‘safe’ in TT

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament on May 13. FILE PHOTO

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal dismissed Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s statement that Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie fears for his safety if he comes to TT to present evidence.

He made this statement at a UNC Pavement Report meeting in San Juan on Thursday night.

At a news conference on July 30, Al-Rawi said Wylie had greater concerns about his safety here compared to speaking in the US or UK.

He said the State’s UK attorneys met attorneys for Wylie and he also met Wylie personally to secure his commitment to testify.

Al-Rawi said this commitment was put on pause while publications were being produced, including the Netflix documentary The Great Hack. He said the documentary identified the former UNC administration as engaging in the dangerous enterprise of ethnic division for political gain.

But Moonilal told UNC supporters “Nobody knows him. If he comes to Port of Spain, you will think he’s just a tourist or businessman.”

Moonilal quipped that if Wylie is concerned about his safety, he could dye his pink hair black and no one will recognise him. Reiterating that claims about the UNC using CA to win the 2010 general election was “rubbish of the highest order,” Moonilal declared, “If anybody committed a wrong, bring the evidence and give it to the police.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles told supporters, “The PNM does not like black people.”

He continued, “Black people need help, but we put our faith in a government that does not like us.”

Charles claimed these were the people targeted by the Bail Amendment Bill 2019. The Opposition voted with the Government to pass the bill on July 31 and it was assented to on August 5. Charles said black people should tell the PNM that enough is enough.

Barataria/ San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan said he was tired of people describing the PNM and UNC as African and Indian parties respectively.

“The time for racial politics in TT is at an end. We are thinking people in TT,” Khan declared.

Opposition senator Taharqa Obika claimed the Prime Minister presided over a gang of seven people in the Cabinet: Al-Rawi, Colm Imbert (Finance), Stuart Young (National Security), Camille Robinson-Regis (Planning), Terrence Deyalsingh (Health), Anthony Garcia (Education) and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds.