Prison escapee nabbed in Arima borough celebrations

Police take prison escapee Dillon Clarke into custody on Hollis Avenue, Arima during borough day celebrations on Saturday. PHOTO SOURCE SOCIAL MEDIA

TWO days after he escaped from prison an Arima man was held this morning during the Arima Borough Day celebrations.

According to police, around 9.20 am the escapee, Dillon Clarke was seen along Hollis Avenue enjoying the festivities. On seeing the police, he ran but was apprehended by officers after a short chase. The officers are being praised by their superiors for their vigilance and are expected to be commended.

Clarke escaped from the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca while doing yard duties on Thursday morning. The Prison Service said, Clarke, 35, of Mt Zion Road, Maturita Village, Arima, was part of the agricultural out-gang when he ran away around 7.30 am. Clarke was eight months away from release next April, as he neared the end of serving 24-months for malicious damage. He was not considered a violent prisoner and because of his good behaviour earned a spot on the out-gang.

If convicted of escaping prison, he faces a $100,000 fine and imprisonment for five years.