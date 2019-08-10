Penal woman sues Amplia for revealing her racial rants

THE woman whose racial rant against the Prime Minister was exposed on Facebook has sued Amplia Communications for breaching her right to telephone confidentiality.

Nalini Ramai filed the lawsuit on Friday in the San Fernando High Court, contending that her remarks about not wanting to see Rowley instead of her East-Indian Zee-TV programming ought not to have been disclosed to the public.

Amplia Communications (formerly Massy Communications), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telecommunication Services of TT (TSTT), providing wireless communications for businesses and homes.

Ramai, of Debe, south Trinidad, is suing for defamation and wants Amplia to compensate her financially for breach of confidentiality.

Filed by attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad, her lawsuit said that on April 12 she telephoned Bmobile and complained to an agent that her Zee-TV channel had been interrupted by a broadcast of Rowley to supporters of the PNM.

Admitting she made derogatory comments about Rowley, Ramai is accusing Amplia of posting the recorded conversation on Facebook for millions of people to hear.

She further contended that her Facebook profile photo was posted as well as her address. The audio and photo were left online for about a week before they were removed, the lawsuit said.

Ramai said she made an official apology to the Prime Minister in a telephone conversation, but was subjected to a barrage of criticisms and threats on Facebook.

The lawsuit said, "The recording posted by Amplia and or its agents caused a forum chat regarding the said racial comment against the prime minister wherein the claimant was cursed, humiliated, called a racist and or threatened with her life."

She also said that on July 19, Amplia, through attorneys MG Daly & Company, acknowledged it made the recording, but denied it was responsible for the Facebook posts.