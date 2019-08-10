Night deposits unacceptable NLCB: Don't risk Lotto agents' lives

AT the last meeting of the directors of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) two weeks ago a decision was taken on night safe deposits for Lotto agents.

Chairman Eustace Nancis said the NLCB was not going to jeopardise the lives of Lotto agents with night safe deposits.

“Following the meeting we subsequently sent a letter to First Citizens informing the bank that the NLCB will not accept this decision for night safe deposits. We are not asking our agents to sacrifice their lives out there," he said.

Nancis was not sure whether that information was given to the Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA). He said TTLAA’s president Allen Campbelle might not have been informed.

Campbelle, however, welcomed the news of NLCB’s position on night safe deposits.

“We wrote to NLCB and FCB on Wednesday and are still awaiting replies, but this is good news, and we await the planned meeting with both with the bank and NLCB," he said.

On the threat by Lotto agents to close down their machines if steps were not taken to ensure their safety, he said they would hold on that as they await the meeting.

The bank, he said, informed agents that from March they were asked to use the night safe to make deposits. He described the move as unfair and dangerous and is now awaiting word from First Citizens.

If the bank doesn't change the new policy, he said, "We are hoping that Finance Minister Colm Imbert steps in and directs First Citizens to reverse the new life-threatening policy" and allows agents to continue in-bank deposits, which the association says are much safer, more convenient and secure for them.

Nancis, commenting on the possibility of Lotto agents shutting down their machines, said the NLCB was in discussions with First Citizens and there was no decision on the night safe deposits as yet, since the bank has given an extension, until September 3, for any such changes to take place.

The managing director is out of the country on five days' leave, but the board is planning to meet with TTLAA next week.

Nacis said, two months ago, the NLCB met with the Lotto agents and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and they were planning to meet with the association to discuss any issues that are affecting them.

But in a statement sent to Newsday from First Citizens, the bank said it provided products and services via multiple channels to all of its diverse client base.

"Our service processes and protocols are designed to mitigate risk to our customers and to our staff and to provide optimum convenience to all."

The bank said the commercial cash deposit facility referred to as the "Night Deposit" was currently available 24/7 to sole traders and business clients, including agents of the NLCB.

The statement said that based on ongoing discussions over the last several months First Citizens had advised the NLCB that, with effect from September 2, the bank would no longer accept cash deposits from its agents over the counter.

"This new policy serves to provide several benefits to our stakeholders, including our customers, our staff and the general public as follows: NLCB agents do not have to wait in line to make their deposits. Deposits can now be made in less than three minutes, at any one of 24 Branches of their choice, throughout the country.

"Deposits can be made at the NLCB agent’s convenience, 24 hours a day, on any day of the week, in a safe, convenient, and secure manner.

"Members of the public and First Citizens customers can now be better served within our Branches, without having to wait for our tellers to count large sums of cash being deposited weekly by commercial and business customers."

The statement said the cash deposit facility had been in use successfully and safely by scores of commercial and business customers over several years without incident. According to the bank, the facility was a common one provided by most banks to their business customers, owing to its convenience, safety and suitability to their operations and needs.