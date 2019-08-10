Murder suspect arrested on Solomon Hochoy Highway

Police arrested a murder suspect who they intercepted speeding on Solomon Hochoy Highway in Couva on Saturday morning

The 31-year-old driver from Diego Martin is also a suspect in kidnappings.

A report said that at about 8.30 am, Highway Patrol Unit officers saw the driver of white car speeding dangerously on the northbound lane of the highway. A chase ensued and the officers intercepted the car near the Indian Trail overpass, Couva.

On checking, police discovered that the driver is wanted in the Western Division for murder and kidnappings. They called for backup and officers from the Emergency Response Police (ERP) of the Southern Division, among them PCs Sujeet Ramcharan, Aqui and Persad, responded.

They arrested the man and handed him over to the Port of Spain CID.