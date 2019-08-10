Ministers silent on Marlene at JSC hearing

AGRICULTURE Minister Clarence Rambaharat and Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday declined to comment on the arrest of their Cabinet colleague Marlene McDonald.

Newsday approached them for comment after a public hearing held by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Local Government Reform Bill 2019 at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Checks on Parliament’s website showed McDonald is one of the JSC members.

Newsday was reliably informed that McDonald said early on Wednesday morning that she would be attending the hearing.

She and her common-law husband Michael Carew were arrested on Thursday by police investigating corruption-related offences.

When asked about McDonald, Rambharat smiled and shook his head.

“No comment,” Garcia said.

In a statement on Thursday, Communications Minister Donna Cox confirmed a search warrant was executed at McDonald’s home in Maracas, St Joseph earlier in the day. Cox said this is an ongoing police investigation and further information will be provided as it is made available by the police.

The Prime Minister said he would await the outcome of the police investigation before he acted. Dr Rowley said to do otherwise would be speculative.

During the hearing, Rambharat and committee member Khadijah Ameen disagreed over whether the groups coming before the JSC to date had been consulted about the bill.

Ameen, an Opposition senator, claimed many groups were not consulted.

Rambharat said, “There has been a process that involved public consultation and the development of the bill.”

He added, “Nobody who has come here and said, they’ve not been consulted.” Ameen insisted, “They didn’t say, but I am saying they have not been consulted.”

She claimed if groups were consulted, the legislation would be more meaningful.

Rambharat replied, “I think both of us have made our points.”