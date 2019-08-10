Minister: No medical equipment moved from Couva

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday rejected claims by Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial that equipment was being moved from the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF) to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Ramdial made her allegations at a UNC Pavement Report meeting in San Juan on Thursday night.

She claimed to have a letter from the North Central Regional Health Authority requesting a list of paediatric furniture and medical equipment to be transferred from the CMMF to Mt Hope.

She said it included six cribs, nine kids’ tables and chair sets, 11 toys, books, 17 incubators, 18 warmers, 22 ventilators, 23 portable nebulisers and 25 diagnostic sets.

But Deyalsingh told Newsday: “There is no way that any equipment is going to be moved from Couva.”

He added that if any regional health authority requests equipment from the CMMF, “They will be denied.”

Deyalsingh said a note which is requesting more equipment for CMMF has been approved by the ministry for Cabinet’s consideration.

This equipment includes 30 dialysis chairs, two vitro-retinal machines for eye surgery and a catheterisation laboratory for angiograms and angioplasty.

When he spoke to reporters at the St James Medical Complex last month, Deyalsingh said all of this is being done with the aim of making the CMMF “a revenue-generating facility.” He said this will lay the platform for the CMMF to be a hub for medical tourism in the region.

The Urban Development Corporation is responsible for procuring all the equipment. Deyalsingh was optimistic the equipment would be installed by the first half of next year.

In making her allegations, Ramdial claimed Government was allowing the hospital to be turned into a white elephant.

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan MP reiterated his concerns that Government was turning CMMF into a drugstore.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal supported Ramdial, claiming “looting” was taking place at CMMF.