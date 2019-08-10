Lawrence names TT team to face St Vincent

Daneil Cyrus

TT men’s football team coach Dennis Lawrence has finalised a 20-man squad that will face St Vincent/Grenadines tomorrow in an international friendly. The squad will leave TT today for the game, which will be played at the Chilli Playing Field from 3 pm.

The squad for TT’s first match since the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup comprises largely of home-based professionalss with several uncapped players in the side. Saudi Arabia-based defender Daneil Cyrus, goalkeepers Marvin Phillip and Adrian Foncette, Akeem Humphrey and Curtis Gonzales are among the players from the recent Gold Cup team who will be involved.

Also in the squad are former Under 20 captains Jabari Mitchell and John-Paul Rochford while US-College based forward Isaiah Lee, who made his debut in the 1-0 loss to Iran last year, has also been included.

The uncapped players include midfielders Jelani Felix and Aaron Lester of Defence Force, defender Malik Mieres of Morvant Caledonia AIA, San Juan Jabloteh’s Jameel Neptune and Club Sando’s Nicholas Thomas, W Connection’s Isaiah Garcia along with Mitchell and Rochford.

TT are also preparing for forthcoming Concacaf Nations League League A clashes with Martinique away on September 6 and at the Ato Boldon Stadium on September 10.

TT squad (clubs in brackets) – Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Central FC), Neil Benjamin (W Connection), Daneil Cyrus (Al-Orobah FC), Jelani Felix (Defence Force), Isaiah Garcia (W Connection), Judah Garcia (Pt Fortin Civic Centre), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Nathaniel Garcia (Pt Fortin Civic), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando), Isaiah Lee (Munroe Community College, US), Aaron Lester (Defence Force), Malik Mieres (Morvant Caledonia AIA), Jabari Mitchell (Club Sando), Reon Moore (Defence Force), Jameel Neptune (San Juan Jabloteh), Kathon St Hillaire (San Juan Jabloteh), John-Paul Rochford (FC Santa Rosa), Nicholas Thomas (Club Sando).