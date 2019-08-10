Gayle plays 300th ODI

West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the ball as he leaves the ground after their win over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup match at Headingley in Leeds, England, today. (AP PHOTO)

JELANI BECKLES

WEST Indies will be looking to celebrate Chris Gayle's milestone with a victory against India in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, from 9.30 am, Sunday.

The first of the three ODIs was rained out with West Indies on 54 for one after 13 overs in Guyana, on Thursday. There was a lot of rain in Trinidad yesterday, but both teams will be hoping for clear skies today.

Gayle will play in his 300th ODI today and is less than ten runs away from passing West Indies legend Brian Lara as the highest run scorer for West Indies in ODI cricket. In 299 matches, Gayle has scored 10,397 runs at an average of 37.80 and Lara, who also played 299 matches, scored 10,405 runs at an average of 40.48.

Yesterday, talking to the media at the Queen's Park Oval, West Indies captain Jason Holder praised Gayle on his accomplishment.

"Three hundred games is a lot of games, some of us sit down and imagine to play that many games for the West Indies, so a hearty congratulations to Chris and we just hope that Chris could get us off to a really good start tomorrow (today)."