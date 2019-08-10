El Socorro man murdered in Belmont

A 37-year-old man was shot dead in Belmont on Friday. He has been identified as Segun Yusuf Ekundayo from El Socorro.

Police were on patrol in Belmont, when they got a report of gunshots being heard on Gloster Lodge Road.

They found Ekundayo slumped in the driver’s seat of a car, bleeding from gunshot wounds. Police sources said he had been shot in the back of the head.

Police took him to Port of Spain General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

While processing the scene police found a badge for the online taxi service TT Ride Share on the passenger’s seat of the car.