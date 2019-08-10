Dillon feels pain for Marlene

Housing Minister Edmund Dillon, centre, cuts the ribbon to a community park at Adventure Housing Development, Plymouth, Tobago alongside Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, third from right, Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, First Citizens officials and residents on Saturday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Housing Minister Edmund Dillon says he feels pain for Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald's who remains in police custody after her arrest in a corruption investigation.

"I have emotions, yes, definitely. Minister Mc Donald is my Cabinet colleague and I feel the pain for her," he told reporters on Saturday at the official opening of the Adventure Housing Development Community Park, Plymouth, Tobago.

Dillon did not want to comment further.

McDonald and her common-law husband Michael Carew, were arrested on Thursday on corruption allegations and are still being questioned by police at the Professional Standards Bureau, Port of Spain.

The Prime Minister has said if the police investigation into Mc Donald and Carew unearths anything untoward, he will deal with it accordingly.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles also avoided comment on the issue, saying everyone is innocent until proven guilty.