CXC appoints new registrar

New CXC CEO and Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley

DR Wayne Wesley has been appointed registrar and CEO of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). A statement issued by CXC said Wesley was appointed on August 1.

He joined CXC last June as director of operations, examination services.

The council said Wesley is passionate about regional integration and development, particularly fostering human capital development through education and training, having spent the last 25 years in both education and training in Jamaica, the region and internationally. “His professional experience spans industrial engineering, technical education, consultancies, strategic leadership and executive management.”

Beforejoining CXC, Wesley led the Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/ National Training Agency (HEART Trust/NTA) in Jamaica as executive director, and was chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Training Authorities (CANTA). He brings extensive knowledge to his new posts through his academic qualifications.

These include a PhD in industrial engineering from Florida State University, an MSc in manufacturing systems from Southern Illinois University, and a BEd in industrial technology.

Wesley takes over from former registrar Glenroy Cumberbatch, who retired at the end of July.