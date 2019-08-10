Brothers committed for armed robbery

TWO brothers from Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, were committed on Friday in the San Fernando magistrates' court to stand trial in the High Court for robbing a patron at a restaurant and bar three years ago.

Terry Wallace, 33, and Ameer Alleyne, 22, are alleged to have robbed Elton Clarke at Wa Su Min bar at New Haven, Marabella, on November 7, 2016.

One charge was that they entered armed with a firearm at about 5 pm and snatched Clarke's phone. valued $300.

Another charge was that they robbed the bar of $30,000.

Senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor held a preliminary inquiry into both charges.

On Friday, the brothers' attorney Frank Gittens made a no-case submission.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan replied to the submission, after which Connor ruled that she was satisfied that a case had been made out against Wallace and Alleyne for robbing Clarke.

However, she discharged them on the second count for lack of evidence.

Connor ordered the brothers to stand trial at the next sitting of the assizes and granted them $45,000 bail with a cash alternative of $5,000.