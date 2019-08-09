Young ‘tree huggers’ form movement Preserving the environment, benefiting the economy

CO-FOUNDER of IAMovement Jonathan Barcant is proud to be a tree hugger. IAMovement is a TT-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) which promotes protection of the natural environment of TT and emphases the socio-economic benefits of “going green.”

“Leaving the Caribbean space for an extended period and seeing how the whole big world can operate with good systems and being pushed to look outside the box from childhood had a profound impact. I told myself I could not have come back to TT after leaving for college in Canada, especially seeing the lack of progress in environmental and social issues. I told myself I would have never returned until retirement where I would go to Tobago. It was funny, however, that the same things that kept me away, are the things that made me return and stay. These things give me a sense of purpose on this mission.”

A lover of nature who hikes regularly, he said he is in love with the flora and fauna of TT and enjoys being called a tree hugger.

“I see being a tree hugger as a good thing. The United Nations, in a publication, said reforesting a trillion trees could be the greatest solution for saving us from the negative impacts of global warming. We should all love trees!”

This love inspired the purchase of what he calls his tiny piece of paradise in Parlatuvier, Tobago.

“But not much was happening in TT to build awareness around the protection of this beautiful natural environmental in 2014 when the organisation was formed.”

The NGO was formed by a group of TT youth seeking to make a small difference. But what started as a group of like-minded people making an effort to spread the message of environmental protection and sustainability grew into an organisation poised to help protect the Caribbean’s environmental and economic interests.

These interests range from the protection of coastlines and how this affects tourism and ecotourism to using renewable energy to cut energy costs. The movement also spreads awareness on the importance of protecting the environment as a major resource for boosting regional income.

“At that time TT was the second highest producer of greenhouse gases in the world per capita.”

Working as a civil engineer specialising in soil, water and the environment had a great impact on his push toward helping to protect the environment through climate adaptation and mitigation. Climate adaptation relates to putting systems in place for society to change its way of life in a changing climate. It involves adjusting to current and anticipated climate and involves optimising the potential benefits of climate change, which include longer growing seasons or increased yields in some regions.

Climate mitigation relates to measures put in place to reduce the pace of climate change. This includes reducing the flow of heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by reducing sources of these gases. An example of this is by reducing the use of fossil fuels for generating electricity, heat or transportation.

“IAMovement is doing a lot of work with vetiver grass, which is now being recognised as an innovative tool for which we have gotten numerous regional and international recognition – leading us to getting a lot of work in focusing on climate adaptation.”

The vetiver plant grows as tall as five feet, with roots going as deep as 13 feet. The plant, which originated in India, is used for climate adaptation through what is called the vertiver system. Barcant said this involves using vetiver grass as a bio-engineering tool to solve many land and water-related challenges.

“It depends on situation needs, and can be implemented alone, or in combination with other traditional hard-engineered solutions such as retaining walls to prevent land slippage, gabion baskets and geotextiles.”

The motivation for forming the organisation was fuelled by the annual energy subsidy given to the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) by the government in 2014 having been approximately US$1 billion.

“That is what was being spent annually for us to run around on ‘cheap energy.’” This, he said, prompted an investigation into the cost of renewable energy by analysing how it benefited countries such as Canada and Chile. In these countries, solar panels and wind turbines are widely used.

“The estimated cost of using renewable energy is dramatically less. When looking at the energy consumption of Tobago, we found we could theoretically make Tobago (energy use) 100 per cent renewable, spending 25 per cent of the money spent annually. Four years of that subsidy could, therefore, make TT 100 per cent renewable.” The National Gas Company (NGC) currently sells natural gas to TTEC at approximately US$1.35/MMBtu (one million British Thermal Units. BTU is a scale for measuring energy content in fuel).