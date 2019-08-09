Umpire Carlton Best murdered

Umpire Carlton Best, right, collects his Cricket West Indies certification from Anne Marie Charles, secretary of the TT Cricket Umpires and Scorers Union two weeks ago. PHOTO COURTESY TT CRICKET BOARD

AN autopsy has confirmed that local cricket umpire Carlton Best was murdered.

Best, 38, was last seen alive on Tuesday in Sangre Grande, before he was found dead in Aranguez on Thursday. Details of his death were sketchy up to press time on Thursday. However, a friend of Best confirmed that the autopsy revealed he died from multiple gun shot wounds.

The Toco native was fondly remembered as a gentle giant who always strived to represent the highest ideals of umpiring.

In a TT Cricket Board (TTCB) press release, president of the board Azim Bassarath said he was shocked to hear the tragic news.

Currently chairman of the Cricket West Indies sub-committee of Umpires and Match officials, Bassarath said Best’s passing has left a void which will not be easily filled.

“Carlton represented years of personal investment in the game he loved so much and he received the support of the umpire fraternity and the TTCB. We have been left stunned and deeply saddened by his passing,” Bassarath said.

Best was an employee of the National Union of General and Federated Workers and his loss will also impact his fellow employees in the labour movement.