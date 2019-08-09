Tyrico public or private beach?

THE EDITOR: I have noted that there is to be a beach party at Tyrico Bay on Republic Day (September 24) from 4 am. It is being hosted by an organisation called Empire Entertainment.

This is not the first time there will be an event at the beach. The last occasion was in early June and this caused the closure of the beach to the public.

Asked about the closure, the minister responsible and two regional corporations all claimed not to know who gave permission for the party.

I ask: is this beach private or public and who is responsible for it?

In this country going to the beach has historically been the most popular and affordable pastime for the majority of families. It is therefore disheartening and frustrating to see that our beaches are being used for the benefit of a few at the expense of the many.

If this trend continues soon we (the public) will not be able to access our beautiful beaches when we wish. I hope the minister, or whoever, looks into this matter urgently.

P SAMUEL

via e-mail