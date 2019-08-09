Tobago school guard robbed at gunpoint

A Security guard was robbed while on duty at the Bethesda Government Primary School in Plymouth.

Police sources told Newsday that around 2.30am on Thursday, Melville Nero, 38, of Canaan, was at work at the school when two masked men, one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, entered the compound and robbed him of his white AD wagon, his cell phone and a quantity of cash.

Nero was then forced into his car and dropped off at Back Bay, Mt Irvine.

Shirvan Road police are investigating.