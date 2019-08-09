Protection order case against murder accused dismissed

THE case against 27-year-old murder accused Adriel Hackett who allegedly breached a protection order, has been dismissed by a Rio Claro magistrate. The case came up for hearing on Friday before Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and Hackett was not in court.

A relative of the woman, 24-year-old Chris Rivers – Hackett’s ex-girlfriend, told the magistrate Rivers was murdered and Hackett was in custody.

At the previous hearing, the female relative informed the magistrate Rivers was absent owing to her disappearance. Rivers, who lived at El Guanapo Estate in Rio Claro, was last seen alive on July 8 at her workplace – the Water and Sewerage Authority's substation at New Grant. She was a security guard.

Relatives reported to police that Rivers, who previously lived at Union Village in Mayaro, broke off a physically abusive relationship in October and has been living in fear since then. On July 15, a woman who lives in Tableland took police to a forested area in Mafeking Village, Mayaro where she showed them Rivers' badly decomposed body.

On July 22, Hackett appeared before Mayaro magistrate Brian Dabideen charged with the murder. Hackett, who is also a security guard, lives at Union Village in Mayaro.ASP Sean Dhillpaul of Homicide Bureau Region II supervised the investigation and PC Colin Gillead laid the charge. The magistrate remanded Hackett into custody and ordered that he reappears on August 19.