Prison officers in trouble for May prison break

While police and prison officers continue their search for the most recent escapee from Golden Grove prison, Dillon Clarke, prison officers who were present during the escape of eight prisoners from the remand yard at Golden Grove in May could find themselves facing disciplinary action.

Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke told Newsday on Friday the investigation into the escape had been completed, and a file was sent to the disciplinary unit of the prison service. Newsday was told the disciplinary department will now be looking into the matter to see whether charges should be laid against the officers.

Clarke said after further investigations are done and charges laid, if any, it would be determined whether the matter would be forwarded to the services commission or whether an internal tribunal would suffice.

On May 14 checks at the remand yard in Golden Grove Prison revealed that eight prisoners – Kerry Valentino, Atiba Sealy, Joshua Janet Olatunji Denbow Kyle Belgrave, Stephen Austin, Brent Johnson and Mikhale Mohammed – were missing from their cells.

Five were recaptured the same day, and the rest were recaptured within weeks.

In the latest escape, 35-year-old Clarke, of Mt Zion Road, Maturita Village, Arima, was doing yard duties as part of the out-gang around the Maximum Security Prison at about 7.30 am, when he ran away. Clarke was serving 24 months for malicious damage and had eight months of his sentence left.