Petit Valley/Diego Martin FC win NFA Under-20

PETIT Valley/Diego Martin FC took the first title for 2019 as the Northern Football Association (NFA) season kicked off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Wednesday.

Playing against North Coast Academy in the NFA Under-20 final, Petit Valley, coached by Ronald Daniel, struck twice in the first half, through Akeel Borde in the 40th minute and Shervonne Hamilton four minutes later. Hamilton added another in the 68th minute, while Ian Cowie put the issue beyond any doubt with a fourth item in the 77th. This was the first year the NFA played an Under-20 competition, which was well received.

In the other game played on Wednesday, the NFA Cup, the traditional season opener between the league champions and the knock-out champions of the previous season, pitted Miscellaneous Laventille United, the league champs against North powerhouse St Francois Nationals.

Laventille opened positively with Shaquelle John slotting home the first item in the 22nd minute. St Francois climbed back into the game and even found the net, but the goal was disallowed.

Finally in the 69th minute, Odelle Armstrong equalised for the Belmont boys, before getting a second goal eight minutes later which was enough to give St Francois a 2-1 victory.

The NFA is now the only zone playing active competitive football and will host a full slate of matches in its FA trophy competition this weekend. On Tuesday, clubs received their awards for 2018.