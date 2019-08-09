Northern RFC go for third straight win

TRINIDAD Northern RFC, with two wins on the trot, will be expected to pick up at least another four points when the current league leaders take on bottom-placed Royalians tomorrow in the third match, for both teams, of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Championship Division.

The two teams are carded to clash on Royalians' Pitch, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 4 pm, while Caribs and Harvard, sitting second and third, respectively, will meet in a simultaneous league fixture on Harvard Pitch, also located at the Savannah.

Northern will be buoyed after sealing two wins straight wins from what are typically their toughest league fixtures in Caribs and Harvard.

The blue-and-white striped team opened their campaign on July 13, and recorded a 20-15 victory over their perpetual rivals Caribs, while scoring four tries to pick up five points with the bonus point.

Another bonus point victory today over Royalians will put Northern on a near-perfect 14 points with one round completed and three league matches to play.

Caribs, meanwhile, will be eager to close the gap, or at least keep within a manageable distance of Northern. They face a Harvard team, who like the Beer Boys, recorded one win and one defeat thus far. Harvard's win, a 22-4 result over Royalians, was recorded on their home pitch on the opening match day.

Each team will compete in three more league fixtures before the close of the regular 15s league campaign.

Northern will play Harvard (September 21), Royalians (October 12) and finally Caribs (October 19) in their final three matches.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Bonus*Pts

Northern*2*2*0*0*35*22*1*9

Caribs I*2*1*0*1*53*49*2*6

Harvard*2*1*0*1*29*28*1*5

Royalians*2*0*0*2*42*60*0*0