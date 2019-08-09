Marlene still being interviewed

AFTER a five-hour-long marathon interview session, police have taken a lunch break and will resume their interview of Public Administration Minister and Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald and her partner Michael Carew.

The couple was arrested on Thursday morning at their Valley View, Maracas/St Joseph home. Their attorneys Pamela Elder SC and Owen Hinds Jr left the Professional Standards Bureau in Port of Spain around 2.25 pm for a lunch break Elder said. The interview will resume at 4 pm.