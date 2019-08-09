Marlene held for another night

Marlene Mc Donalds attorneys Pamela Elder and Owen Hinds speak to media outside the Professional Standards Bureau on Henry Street in Port of Spain on Friday night. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

MP for Port of Spain South, Marlene McDonald remains in police custody but was removed from the Professional Standards Bureau, Henry Street Port of Spain around 9.30 pm.

Police officers attempted to shield McDonald as she left the building but after a slight stumble, officers had no choice but to ignore their barricade and escort a seemingly weakened McDonald, who slipped on the staircase, into a waiting SUV. In June last year the Public Administration Minister was warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital after falling ill at Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

One of McDonald’s constituents, Christine “Twiggy” Livia, camped out with the media from 7 pm waiting to lend support to her “mother.” When McDonald was being whisked away she ran to her assistance telling the officers to remove her from the area as quickly as possible.

Addressing the media last night, McDonald's attorney Pamela Elder SC, said she did not want to speak on the minister's health or where police were taking her. She also refused to comment on what offences McDonald and her partner Michael Carew were facing.

Elder said police spent five hours interviewing Carew yesterday and four hours interviewing McDonald and stopped just after 9 pm. Both her clients cooperated with the police, she said. Elder said during the interview McDonald became incensed with the line of questioning and voiced her dissatisfaction at the questions which McDonald found "insensitive." Carew, Elder said, will be further interviewed today beginning at 9 am.

McDonald was visited by deputy mayor for Port of Spain Hillan Morean who brought her lunch. Around 2.15 pm, the couple’s attorneys Elder and Owen Hinds Jr left for lunch and returned some three hours later for a second round of interviews that began at 5.35 pm.

The couple were arrested at their Maracas St Joseph home on Thursday morning and have spent two nights in police custody. The duo are being questioned in relation to allegations of misconduct while she was minister of community development under Patrick Manning led PNM.

The investigation stems from cashed cheques amounting to $575,000. One cheque was made out for $375,000 and the other for $200,000. Both were allegedly issued to Calabar Foundation, headed by Carew and collected on May 12, 2010, exactly 12 days before the PNM lost the general election to the People’s Partnership on May 24.

The funds were reported to have been requested to refurbish the foundation’s headquarters on Ariapita Road, St Ann’s, or to build a community centre in Laventille. The purpose and activities of the foundation remain unclear.

As members of the media camped out passers by stopped asked what was happening. Drivers shouted for us to leave while one women screamed out “Free Marlene!”

On Thursday police searched McDonald’s Port of Spain South constituency office on Piccadilly Street, in the MP’s presence. The investigation is being led by ACP Totaram Dookhie, who along with a “special team” of officers were part of a search of McDonald’s home earlier that day.