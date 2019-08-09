Jereem sprints to 200m silver

Jereem Richards

JEREEM "The Dream" Richards copped silver for TT in the men's 200-metre final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru moments ago.

The sprinter finished in 20.38 seconds, an improvement from his semi-final time of 20.48 seconds. Ecuador's Leonardo Quinonez placed first in 20.27 seconds.

In the female's equivalent, Semoy Hackett was eighth in 23.62 seconds. The race was won by Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 22.43.

TT now have nine medals at the 2019 Games—two gold, five silver and two bronze.

Rower Felice Chow also bagged silver for TT earlier in the day.

The medal count for TT could increase before the day is completed, with TT in action in the men and women's 4x100m relays and the women's shot put.