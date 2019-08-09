Diego residents welcome pedestrian overpass

Construction of the Diego Martin overpass continues near the Four Roads intersection of the Diego Martin Highway yesterday.

Diego Martin residents are welcoming the pedestrian overpass to be installed over the weekend. The section of the Diego Martin Highway from the Y-intersection of the Diego Martin Main Road (northbound) to the Morne Coco Road intersection will be closed to facilitate the work.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has said as a result there will be a temporary disruption between the HDC Chaconia Crescent apartment building and the Four Roads Government Primary School.

Several residents told Newsday they are relieved that the work is being done now, rather than when school reopens, or during the week.

One resident who lives near the construction site said, "A lot of children cross the highway, so this work comes at a good time." He added although there would be unusual traffic over the weekend, it should not be much of an inconvenience.

His sentiments were echoed by others living and working near the construction site.

"The traffic is going to be somewhat bad, but this is a minor inconvenience for the greater good. A lot of people have been injured in the past trying to cross that highway," said George Swann.

Wenty Franklin, who lives in Simeon Road, said, "This overpass is good for us. I really hope people use it. If something happens to them, then no one is to blame, because something was put in place."

Arlene Figaro, who does not live in the area, said, "I have been coming to Diego Martin over ten years for work, and crossing that highway is hard. I try to avoid it as much as possible. This work should have been done a long time ago."

Staff at businesses near the Y-intersection have mixed views about the traffic disruption, however. A worker at Jurawan Auto Supplies said he did not think it would affect business over the weekend, especially on Saturday.

But supervisor Lilianna Cyril at Freddie's Food Place, opposite the auto shop, said, "We will have a slow day, because of our location. I even fear some workers would not even come to work. But the idea is good."

Taxi drivers were the most concerned about the alternative traffic routes and the traffic that they said the disruption would cause.

Wishing not to be identified, some said working would not be profitable on those days.

One driver said, "I stand to lose a lot. Gas is expensive, and one trip into Diego is only $28 if I don't go off-route." He added, "I still have to work, because I have bills to pay.

"But that overpass is a good idea, and that supposed to be there a long time now."

Another driver, who also did not want to be named, said, "One weekend of traffic is nothing, it have other ways to pass."

He said, though, "Some of the side roads they (the ministry) say to use are narrow, and people usually park on the side. This is why it does have traffic."

He offered a suggestion to the authorities to help with the situation, saying, "Maybe they could put up signs where they tell us to pass, so people who don't know would not end up getting caught."

Additionally he called for traffic wardens to be on duty to assist.

The ministry said the temporary traffic disruption will take place from August 9 at 8pm to August 11 at 10am.

Alternative routes, courtesy the Ministry of Works and Transport:

1. Drivers heading south (option I) – Turn left onto Morne Coco Road at the traffic lights and take the first right onto Hillcrest Drive. At the T-junction, turn right onto Union Road, then left onto Franklin Road and exit onto the southbound lane of the Diego Martin highway, or use any route appropriate from Union Road.

2. Drivers heading south (option II) – Turn right onto Morne Coco Road at the traffic lights and continue along Morne Coco road onto the Western Main Road.

3. Drivers heading north – At the Y-intersection, take the Diego Martin Main Road, turn right onto Morne Coco Road, then continue left onto the northbound lane of the Diego Martin highway to use any appropriate route from Morne Coco Road junction.