Dennis Patrick, MHTL CEO, dies

File photo: Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd CEO Dennis Patrick presents a cheque for $125,000 to Sheriba Ali-Rajack, the treasurer of the TT Music Festival Association last year. PHOTO: CARLA BRIDGLAL

DENNIS Patrick, CEO of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL), has died after a brief bout with cancer. He was 62. Patrick had been diagnosed just five weeks ago with leukaemia – a cancer of the blood tissues, including bone marrow and the lymphatic system – and was being treated for the condition at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, USA, where he died.

MHTL's parent company, the Proman Group, confirmed to Newsday the circumstances of Patrick's death but declined to comment immediately, citing the family's request for privacy, although he was remembered for his affable personality and he will be missed.

Patrick had been with MHTL since 1996, starting in the commercial department, working his way up to chief commercial officer before his appointment as CEO in 2013.

MHTL, located in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, is one of the biggest methanol producers in the world, with an annual output of over 4 million tonnes.