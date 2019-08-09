Cornwall gets West Indies Test call up

Rahkeem Cornwall

ST. JOHN’S – Rahkeem Cornwall could make his long-awaited Test debut on home soil, when West Indies kick off their campaign in the new ICC World Test Championship against India, later this month.

The interim Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies – headed by Robert Haynes – has included the Antiguan off-spinner in the 13-member squad for the MyTeam11 Series, which is co-sponsored by Skoda and KEI.

West Indies and India will play two Tests – from August 22 to 26 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Cornwall’s native Antigua, and from August 30 to September 3 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Cornwall has been rewarded for his impressive record for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championship and the West Indies A Team, since making his first-class debut just under five years ago. The 26-year-old has taken 260 wickets at 23.90 apiece in 55 first-class matches and is highly regarded among his peers as one of the most effective spin bowlers in the Caribbean.

Cornwall has also proven that he is a capable middle to lower-order batsman, averaging just under 25 in 97 innings, and good enough to have one hundred and 13 half-centuries in the first-class arena.

West Indies Squad

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach